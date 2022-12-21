Loom Network (LOOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.68 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $56.87 million and approximately $24.68 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Get Loom Network alerts:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

