Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $60,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after buying an additional 331,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

LOW opened at $200.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83. The company has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

