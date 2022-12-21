LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $11.92. LSI Industries shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 191,047 shares changing hands.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $336.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.15.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,203,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 73,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 39,396 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,021,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 649,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

