Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Up 8.3%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.16. 301,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,909,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lufax by 18,231.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after buying an additional 12,524,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lufax by 260.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lufax by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,000 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

