Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 78,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 144,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

