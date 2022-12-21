Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 4,196 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $116,229.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,440,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,898,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,175,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,225 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $36,051.75.

On Thursday, November 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,962,750.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,904,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,038. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 2.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.