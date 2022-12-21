Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,096,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.