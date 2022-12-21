Maiar DEX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $431,640.34 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $63.43 million and $431,640.34 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015144 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040293 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00226834 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00002111 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $129,360.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

