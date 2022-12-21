Maiar DEX (MEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $130,432.94

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $67.39 million and approximately $130,432.94 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00015289 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040539 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00226830 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00002111 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $129,360.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.