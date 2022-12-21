Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating) were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €22.20 ($23.62) and last traded at €22.20 ($23.62). Approximately 3,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.90 ($24.36).

The stock has a market cap of $189.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.82.

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

