Maple Price Tops $3.61 on Major Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and $1.32 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00021426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $853.98 or 0.05083314 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00498408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.10 or 0.29530917 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

