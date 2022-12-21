MARBLEX (MBX) Price Tops $1.14 on Exchanges

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $41.16 million and approximately $814,690.04 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00006766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $850.32 or 0.05048547 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.85 or 0.00497859 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.37 or 0.29498382 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.13863076 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $846,420.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

