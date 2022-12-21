Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $266.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

