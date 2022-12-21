Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 2,588 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.74. 33,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,206. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.14 and its 200 day moving average is $231.45.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

