Marino Stram & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.9% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 208,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 293,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,011,299. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

