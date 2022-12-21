Marino Stram & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after buying an additional 76,019 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.36. The stock had a trading volume of 61,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,853. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

