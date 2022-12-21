Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 2,397 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

NYSE BA traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.61. The stock had a trading volume of 188,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,090. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

