Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 485 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,842. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.