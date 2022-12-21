MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.66

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTW. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketWise

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $119.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Riaan Hodgson bought 26,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at $259,197.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter valued at $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 659.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.