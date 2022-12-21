MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.66

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTW. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

MarketWise Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $119.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketWise

In related news, Director Riaan Hodgson bought 26,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at $259,197.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter valued at $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 659.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

