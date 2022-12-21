Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $2.26

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00013421 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $154.33 million and $66.03 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

