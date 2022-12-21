Mask Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $154.27 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00013420 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $154.27 million and approximately $76.35 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $875.91 or 0.05200674 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00497496 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,964.73 or 0.29477874 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

