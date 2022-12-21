Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $342.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.30. The company has a market cap of $329.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.