Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Trading 27.4% Higher

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 27.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Mastermind Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $17.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of -0.62.

About Mastermind

(Get Rating)

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.