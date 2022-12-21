Mayport LLC Acquires 1,676 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mayport LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VTI traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.00. 74,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,534. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

