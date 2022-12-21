Mayport LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mayport LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.19 and a 200 day moving average of $205.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

