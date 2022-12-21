Mayport LLC Invests $283,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mayport LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.15.

