McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

MCD stock opened at $267.25 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

