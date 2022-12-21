McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Workday by 3.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Workday Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.37. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $280.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,644 shares of company stock worth $21,544,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

