McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

