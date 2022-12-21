McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCM stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

