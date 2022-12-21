McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Boston Scientific accounts for 0.7% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

BSX stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 109.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

