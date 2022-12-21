McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.07

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $5.40. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 525,877 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MUX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in McEwen Mining by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in McEwen Mining by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 99,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in McEwen Mining by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

