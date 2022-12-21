Medical Facilities Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 0.2 %

DR opened at C$8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.00 million and a PE ratio of 22.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$7.39 and a 52 week high of C$12.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leede Jones Gab lowered Medical Facilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

