Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.00.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD traded up $37.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,442.66. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,350.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,266.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

