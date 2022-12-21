Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.72)-(0.52) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60-4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.72–$0.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

MU traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,082,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.11. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

