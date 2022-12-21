Mirror Protocol Price Tops $0.0981 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and $6.97 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

