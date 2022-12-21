Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63. 1,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt and steel products; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

