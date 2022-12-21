Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 217,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IHI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,583. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13.

