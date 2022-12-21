Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,853. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.