Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.33 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust owned 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $908,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 693,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after buying an additional 79,465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 320,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 55,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. 1,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,561. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.