Montecito Bank & Trust Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,738,000 after buying an additional 203,317 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,284,000 after buying an additional 2,610,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,583,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,294. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $117.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

