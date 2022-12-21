Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 5,521 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 737,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VEA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 81,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,730,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

