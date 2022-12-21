Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 66,712 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 41,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $146.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.