Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 11,151 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,151 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,433. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

