Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 53,398 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,398 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 202.2% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS:NEAR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. 451,841 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.
