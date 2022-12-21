Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 54,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.26. The stock had a trading volume of 52,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,737. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.