Morgan Stanley Downgrades VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) to Equal Weight

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VTEX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.
NYSE VTEX opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. VTEX has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $599.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.82.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
