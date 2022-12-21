Morgan Stanley Downgrades VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) to Equal Weight

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VTEX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

NYSE VTEX opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. VTEX has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $599.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

