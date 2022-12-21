MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.75. The company had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,526. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $185.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average is $138.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

