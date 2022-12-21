MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE NUE traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.87 and its 200 day moving average is $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

