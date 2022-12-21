MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 0.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in McKesson by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.62. 6,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.81. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.49 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

